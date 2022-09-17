Garrett Mitchell delivers the Brewers a walk-off win over the Yankees | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee continued its late season push for the playoffs with a dramatic, come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Brewers trailed 5-0 heading to the bottom of the second inning, but that’s when the comeback began. Willy Adames drilled a three-run homer, his 29th on the year. It tied Robin Yount’s record for the most home runs by a shortstop in Brewers history. Adames wasn’t done, as he drove in another run with a ground rule double in the fourth. Rowdy Tellez would tie the game with a sac-fly.

Things stayed tied until the eighth inning when Isiah Kiner-Falefa couldn’t handle a grounder and Keston Hiura scampered home to give Milwaukee a 6-5 advantage. The Yankees would get the run back in the ninth off Taylor Rogers, when Aaron Donaldson drilled a homer off of the foul pole in left.

Milwaukee had an answer in the ninth courtesy of rookie Garrett Mitchell. He dumped a base hit into center with two outs to bring Hunter Renfroe in for the walk-off win.

The game-tying HR during his debut weekend. The game-saving catch against the Reds. Now a walk-off against the Yankees. The Rookie loves the moment. pic.twitter.com/36x29uHWR3 — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) September 17, 2022

Adames finished with two hits and four RBI, while Renfroe, Mitchell and Omar Narvaez also delivered a pair of hits.

It was a tough start for Adrian Houser. He made it just three innings, allowing five runs — four earned — and walking four. The bullpen — save for Rogers blown save — picked Houser up. That included a pair of scoreless innings from Brad Boxberger and Justin Topa.

Milwaukee won for a sixth time in its last eight games. The victory allowed the club to stay within 1 1/2 games of San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot.

It’ll be the Brewers and Yankees again on Saturday.