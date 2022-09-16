Packers: 4 players listed as questionable for Week 2 | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

We’re going to have to wait until Sunday to know whether Green Bay will have several of its key players available against Chicago.

The Packers released the final injury report of the week early Friday afternoon and it has four players listed as questionable — tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, wide receiver Allen Lazard and guard Jon Runyan.

Bakhtiari (knee) and Jenkins (knee) were questionable for Week 1 and did not play. Both practiced Friday on a limited basis, though coach Matt LaFleur told reporters before the session that each would also get some work in team drills. A report from the NFL Network earlier this week suggested both could miss another game. If they don’t play, Yosh Nijman will start at left tackle and Royce Newman would likely get the call at right tackle for a second straight week.

Runyan did practice on a limited basis Friday but remains in the concussion protocol. He was forced out of the loss to Minnesota in the second half. Rookie Zach Tom replaced him at left guard in the game and would probably be the man again against the Bears.

Lazard didn’t play last week due to an ankle injury, but he practiced all week on a limited basis. He was listed as doubtful prior to the Vikings game, so the veteran has clearly made strides in his rehab.