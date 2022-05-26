Wisconsin will open the season with a night game against Illinois State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will open the season in 100 days and it will do so under the lights at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Big Ten announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of games, along with start times for all the homecoming games. It includes the Badgers getting their season going Sept. 3 against Illinois State with kick coming at 6 p.m. on FS1.

Coach Paul Chryst and his team will follow that with home games against Washington State on Sept. 10 and New Mexico State on Sept. 17 with both of those set to begin at 2:30 p.m. The game against the Cougars will be on FOX, while the matchup against the Aggies will be on the Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin will be homecoming opponent for Northwestern (Oct. 8) and Michigan State (Oct. 15). Those games will kick at either 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. The Badgers homecoming game against Purdue on Oct. 22 will start at 2:30 p.m.

Full schedule:

9/3 vs Illinois State – 6 p.m. (FS1)

9/10 vs Washington State – 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

9/17 vs New Mexico State – 2:30 p.m. (BTN)

9/24 at Ohio State — TBD (ABC)

10/1 vs Illinois — TBD

10/8 at Northwestern – 2:30 or 3 p.m.

10/15 at Michigan State – 2:30 or 3 p.m.

10/22 vs Purdue – 2:30 p.m.

11/5 vs Maryland — TBD

11/12 at Iowa — TBD

11/19 at Nebraska — TBD

11/26 vs Minnesota — TBD