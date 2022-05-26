Packers sign two more draft picks, only one pick remains unsigned | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The NFL Draft happened just last month but Green Bay already has 10 of its 11 selections under contract.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Zach Tom became the latest to sign their deals on Thursday. The Packers selected both in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Doubs had 80 catches for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns last season at Nevada. He also helped the Wolfpack in the return game, averaging 14.2 yards per punt return in 2021.

Tom was a three-year starter at Wake Forest. He played center in 2019, but was the Demon Deacons left tackle the last two years. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Tom earned first-team All-ACC honors by the Associated Press and was named a second-team All-American by The Athletic.

The only draft pick remaining unsigned is second-round wide receiver Christian Watson.