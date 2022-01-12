Wisconsin’s 2022 Big Ten schedule has a new look | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Big Ten announced some tweaks to its 2022 football schedule Wednesday and they will impact Wisconsin.

In an effort to account for changes made to the 2020 schedule due to the pandemic, the conference will have the Badgers travel to Nebraska on Nov. 19 and host Purdue on Oct. 22. With the original schedule, Wisconsin would have hosted the Cornhuskers and visited the Boilermakers in back-to-back seasons.

In 2020, Wisconsin’s games at Nebraska and at home against Purdue were canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Badgers program.

There was also some shuffling of dates, including Wisconsin no longer opening the season against Illinois. Instead, it will be Illinois State on Sept. 3. The Redbirds were originally slated to visit Madison on Sept. 24. That date now has Wisconsin traveling to face Ohio State in the Big Ten opener for both teams. They had been scheduled to meet in November. The Badgers game against former coach Bret Bielema and the Illini will come the following week (Oct. 1) at Camp Randall Stadium.

The next part of the schedule got pushed back a week, including games at Northwestern (Oct. 8) and at Michigan State (Oct. 15). After facing Purdue on Oct. 22, Wisconsin will get its bye week as scheduled. Then the Badgers will host Maryland on Nov. 5, a game originally set for Oct. 15. They’ll close things out by traveling to Iowa (Nov. 12) and Nebraska (Nov. 19) before finishing the season against Minnesota (Nov. 26) at home.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Sep 3 vs. Illinois State

Sep 10 vs. Washington State

Sep 17 vs. New Mexico State

Sep 24 at OSU

Oct 1 vs. Illinois

Oct 8 at Northwestern

Oct 15 at MSU

Oct 22 vs. Purdue

BYE

Nov 5 vs. Maryland

Nov 12 at Iowa

Nov 19 at NEB

Nov 26 vs MINN