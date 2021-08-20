Badgers: WR Danny Davis misses practice with head injury | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis was held out of practice Friday with a head injury.

While it’s unclear how severe the injury is, it seemed like a positive that the senior was in attendance throwing passes to wide receivers, riding a stationary bike and then catching passes after practice.

Davis took part in Wednesday’s practice, hauling in a short touchdown from Graham Mertz during a live period. It was the last time he was targeted, so it remains a little murky as to when the injury happened.

A head injury is always concerning but especially for Davis. He missed the final five games of the season last year due to a concussion suffered in a game against Michigan.

“No. No doubt. There was no concern,” Davis said earlier this month when asked whether he was worried his career might be over. “I knew one day I would be able to. I had to take time. It was just a time thing. With a head situation, you have to take time when you have a concussion or something like that.”

Davis was a big part of Wisconsin’s offensive success in the first two games last year, catching three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 68 yards and another score. Without him and fellow injured wide out Kendric Pryor in the lineup, the Badgers largely struggled in the pass game for the rest of the season.

Injury updates

* After missing several practices and then being limited Wednesday with a leg injury, Logan Bruss returned as a full participant in Friday’s practice. He manned the right tackle spot with the first-team offense throughout.

* Running back Jalen Berger was back in uniform after being held out of Wednesday’s practice with a leg injury. He did do some work in individual drills but was held out of 11-on-11 work.

* Offensive linemen Logan Brown (head) and Tanor Bortolini (leg) remained out of action.