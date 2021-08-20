Giannis Antetokounmpo purchases minority stake in Milwaukee Brewers | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ties to the city of Milwaukee just got even deeper.

It was announced Friday that the Milwaukee Bucks superstar purchased a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers and joined the club’s ownership group.

“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” Antetokounmpo stated in a press release. “I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I’m excited about what we can build together.”

According to the club, Antetokounmpo is the first individual investor to join the ownership group since principal owner Mark Attanasio purchased the team in 2005.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Attanasio stated. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”