Badgers grab commitment from top player in Wisconsin | Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin just added the top player in the state to its 2022 recruiting class.

Offensive lineman Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay, Wis.) announced his commitment to the Badgers Tuesday afternoon.

A four-star recruit, Brunner is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin, the 55th-best player in the country and the No. 7 offensive tackle in the nation.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Brunner chose the Badgers over offers from some of the top programs in the country. Those included Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State.

Brunner is the ninth commit in the class, including the eighth in the last 11 days. He is one of four players from Wisconsin to pledge to the Badgers and the first of the five four-star players to do so. The Badgers are also heavily involved in the recruitment of offensive linemen Carson Hinzman (Hammond, Wis.) and Billy Schrauth (Fond du Lac, Wis.), along with defensive lineman Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie, Wis).