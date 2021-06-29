Giannis injured, Hawks even series 2-2

Milwaukee got blown out 110-88 by Atlanta in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals and now must deal with the potential of not having the two-time NBA MVP for what is now a best-of-three series.

Atlanta, playing without star guard Trae Young due to injury, dominated the Bucks in the first half and led by 13 at the break. It was still a double-digit lead in the third quarter when Giannis Antetokounmpo went up to try to defend an alley-oop, collided with Atlanta’s Clint Capela, landed awkwardly and then went crashing to the ground holding the back of his left knee.

Antetokounmpo stayed down on the baseline for a time before getting up, walking off the floor and heading to the locker room with some help from his brother, Thanasis, and trainers. He briefly came back to the bench but returned to the locker room soon after.

Late in the third quarter the team ruled Antetokounmpo out for the remainder of the game due to a hyperextended left knee. Though the severity of the injury is unknown, the recovery time for any kind of hyperextension is usually weeks and much longer if there is some kind of ligament damage. It could mean that Antetokounmpo’s time in this year’s playoffs is done, which very well could sink Milwaukee’s chances of claiming its first NBA title since 1971.

Even before Antetokounmpo got hurt, the Bucks were not playing well. They turned the ball over nine times in the first half and scored just 38 points. The offense improved to start the third but they could still get no closer than 10 points. When he went down, Antetokounmpo had scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while also air-balling two of his three free throws.

Jrue Holiday had 19 points and Khris Middleton added 16, but the duo combined to shoot just 12-for-38 from the field. That included Middleton going 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Starting for the injured Young, Lou Williams had 21 points and seven assists, while Bogdan Bogdanovic hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.

The win allowed Atlanta to tie the series at two games a piece. Game 5 will come Thursday night in Milwaukee.