Brewers make it 7 straight wins with 2-1 win against Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got barely any offense but it didn’t matter Tuesday night in a 2-1 win over Chicago.

Brandon Woodruff put together another very good outing for the Brewers, going six innings and allowing just one run on four hits. He struck out eight and walked three as his ERA dropped to 1.87 on the season, the third-best mark in all of baseball.

The bullpen backed him up, with Brent Suter, Jake Cousins, Brad Boxberger and Josh Hader combining for three scoreless innings. Hader found some trouble in the ninth inning but recovered to pick up the save, his 20th in 20 opportunities.

A night after scoring 14 runs, Milwaukee’s offense consisted of an RBI double from Christian Yelich in the first inning and a Jace Peterson single in the fourth inning. Those were the Brewers only two hits in the game.

The seventh straight win improved Milwaukee’s record to a season-best 14 games above .500 and left the club five games up on Chicago in the NL Central.

The Brewers will go for the sweep of the Cubs Wednesday afternoon.