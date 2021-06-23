Camp Randall, other UW venues will return to 100% capacity this fall | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Camp Randall Stadium will be back rocking this fall.

Wisconsin announced Wednesday afternoon that capacity at the stadium and the rest of campus home venues would be back at 100% for the 2021 season.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to our venues beginning this fall,” athletic director Barry Alvarez stated in a release. “The thought of 80,000 fans in Camp Randall Stadium on a Saturday or a packed Field House cheering on the volleyball team on a Friday night gives me chills.”

For the football team, it will be a big change from last fall when the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the season to October. The Badgers ended up playing in just seven games, including three at home. The first game was played without fans, while the final two had a limited number of family members in attendance.

“We’ve missed the energy of our fans so much,” incoming UW athletic director Chris McIntosh stated in a release. “To be able to sit here in late June and look forward to full capacity in the fall is tremendously exciting. I’m ecstatic for our fans, our student-athletes and our staff.”

Wisconsin opens the season against Penn State on Sept. 4, while the rest of the home schedule is packed with marquee games against Michigan, Iowa, Northwestern and Nebraska.