Wisconsin adds WR Tommy McIntosh to 2022 recruiting class

Wisconsin has added to its wide receiver room with its latest commitment in the Class of 2022.

Three-star recruit Tommy McIntosh (Dewitt, Mich.) announced on Twitter Wednesday night he had pledged to the Badgers.

McIntosh is rated as the No. 21 player in the state of Michigan and the 111th-best wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound, McIntosh chose the Badgers over offers from Indiana, Iowa, and Texas, among others.

He is now the sixth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2022 class, including five since Saturday.