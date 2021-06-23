Wisconsin adds WR Tommy McIntosh to 2022 recruiting class
Wisconsin has added to its wide receiver room with its latest commitment in the Class of 2022.
Three-star recruit Tommy McIntosh (Dewitt, Mich.) announced on Twitter Wednesday night he had pledged to the Badgers.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn
— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
McIntosh is rated as the No. 21 player in the state of Michigan and the 111th-best wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound, McIntosh chose the Badgers over offers from Indiana, Iowa, and Texas, among others.
https://t.co/nz8lC1HHUC pic.twitter.com/bHzCGiX43J
— Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) June 23, 2021
He is now the sixth commitment in Wisconsin’s 2022 class, including five since Saturday.