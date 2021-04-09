Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield named top college hockey player

April 9, 2021
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its second Hobey Baker Award winner.

Sophomore Cole Caufield was named the winner Friday of the award that goes to the best college hockey player in the country.

The forward was one of three finalists, joining Minnesota State junior goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota sophomore forward Shane Pinto.

Caufield led the country in scoring, posting 30 goals in 31 games, while also being credited with 22 assists. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, while leading the Badgers to their first Big Ten title.

He is the second Wisconsin player to win the award, joining Blake Geoffrion.

Caufield also earned first-team All-American honors, while teammates Linus Weissbach and Dylan Holloway were second-team selections.