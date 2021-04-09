Wisconsin’s Cole Caufield named top college hockey player | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its second Hobey Baker Award winner.

Sophomore Cole Caufield was named the winner Friday of the award that goes to the best college hockey player in the country.

The forward was one of three finalists, joining Minnesota State junior goaltender Dryden McKay and North Dakota sophomore forward Shane Pinto.

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee announced today the 2021 recipient of college hockey’s top individual prize is Cole Caufield from the University of Wisconsin. The announcement came during a live broadcast on NHL Network and https://t.co/jiQDB4jGhc. pic.twitter.com/oQ7qEbXNos — Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) April 9, 2021

Caufield led the country in scoring, posting 30 goals in 31 games, while also being credited with 22 assists. He was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, while leading the Badgers to their first Big Ten title.

He is the second Wisconsin player to win the award, joining Blake Geoffrion.

Caufield also earned first-team All-American honors, while teammates Linus Weissbach and Dylan Holloway were second-team selections.