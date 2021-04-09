Bucks rest entire starting lineup, lose 127-119 to Charlotte | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee played without its starting lineup Friday night and it showed in a 127-119 loss to Charlotte.

Playing the second game of a back-to-back, the Bucks decided to sit guards Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo, along with center Brook Lopez and forward Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo also didn’t play, the third straight game the two-time MVP missed as he continues to deal with knee soreness.

In their place, new addition Jeff Teague had 19 points and six assists, while rookie Jordan Nwora had 24 points and five rebounds. Bobby Portis had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hornets were paced by Miles Bridges, who had 26 points and seven rebounds. Devonte’ Graham hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Cody Zeller had a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 12 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

The loss was Milwaukee’s third straight and the club fell to 32-20 on the season. The Bucks will now hit the road again on Sunday to face Orlando.