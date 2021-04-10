Brewers offense comes alive in 9-5 win at St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s starting pitching was on-point again Saturday and this time the offense joined the party in a 9-5 win at St. Louis.

Avisaíl García had himself a day, finishing 2-for-4 with five RBI. The outfielder drilled a two-run homer in the third inning, added a two-run double in the seventh and then walked with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

Third baseman Travis Shaw drove in Milwaukee’s first run and first baseman Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to blow the game open.

Christian Yelich finished with a pair of hits, walked twice and scored three times, while catcher Omar Narváez continued his hot start to the season with two more hits.

Adrian Houser got the start for Milwaukee, going five innings and did not allow an earned run. Brewers starters have now gone 23 innings without allowing an earned run and have struck out 28 batters in that time.

St. Louis scored two of its runs on an error by Hiura in the seventh inning. The others came courtesy of an Austin Dean three-run homer off of Josh Lindblom in the eighth inning.

Milwaukee’s win evened its record at 4-4. The two teams will meet again Sunday afternoon in the series finale.