Top-seeded Badgers knocked out of NCAA hockey tournament | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin hockey team’s season came to a disappointing end Friday afternoon with a 6-3 loss to Bemidji State in the East Regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament.

The fourth-seeded Beavers jumped on the top-seeded Badgers early, getting a pair of goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. It included one just before the end of the period that came off of a Wisconsin turnover in its own zone.

The Badgers cut the deficit in half early in the second period as Linus Weissbach found the back of the net on a 5-on-3 power-play. But the Beavers put two more goals past Robbie Beydoun in the period to take a 4-1 lead.

It didn’t get any better to start the final period. Cameron Rowe replaced Beydoun in goal and promptly gave up a fifth goal to Bemidji State, which beat the Badgers for the first time in eight all-time meetings.

Cole Caufield gave Wisconsin some life late, scoring a pair of goals to give him 30 on the season, but it wasn’t enough to overcome his squad’s earlier mistakes.

📽️ Us: We need a goal here.

Cole Caufield: Say less. 🍎: Holloway, Pelton-Byce Watch the Badgers take on Bemidji live on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/DhooKVZ8mo — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) March 26, 2021

Wisconsin finishes its most successful season under fifth-year coach Tony Granato at 20-10-1.