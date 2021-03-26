Marquette reportedly hires Texas coach Shaka Smart | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

Shaka Smart is coming home.

As first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Oregon, Wis., product is returning to the state to take over as the head coach at Marquette.

Texas coach Shaka Smart is headed to Marquette, sources told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2021

Smart has been the head coach at Texas for the last six seasons, going 109-86 overall and 52-56 in Big 12 play. He just finished his best season with the Longhorns, as they went 19-8 and 12-6 in conference play. They won the conference tournament title, a first in program history, but the year ended with a thud, as third-seeded Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round by 14-seed Abilene Christian. Smart finished 0-3 in the Big Dance with the Longhorns, including two losses to double-digits seeds.

When Smart was hired in Austin, he was among the hottest names of up-and-coming coaches. That was after he led VCU to the NCAA Tournament five straight years, which included a magical run to the Final Four in 2011. Prior to that he was an assistant at four different schools, including Florida and Clemson.

Smart grew up in the Madison area and graduated from Oregon High School. He went on to play basketball at Kenyon College, a Division III school in Ohio before getting into coaching.

Smart will replace Steve Wojciechowski, who was fired by Marquette last week after seven seasons.