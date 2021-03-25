Report: Wisconsin has its new women’s basketball coach | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Wisconsin women’s basketball team has its new leader.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal’s Dennis Punzel, the Badgers will hire Boston University’s Marisa Moseley as their head coach.

The next coach for @BadgerWBB will be @marisamoseley , who has been head coach at Boston U the past 3 years and previously was an assistant at UConn for nine years. Her contract will go to the Board of Regents tomorrow for approval. — Dennis Punzel (@DennisPunzel) March 25, 2021

Moseley just finished her third season at her alma mater where she went 45-29. The 2019 Patriot League Coach of the Year, Moseley led the Terriers to back-to-back second place finishes in the conference. Their run this year came up one game short of the NCAA Tournament, losing in the conference tournament title game earlier this month.

Before returning to where she played her college basketball, Moseley was on the staff at national power Connecticut. During her time there the Huskies won five national titles and went to the Final Four nine times.

Moseley takes over a Wisconsin program that has fallen on hard times. Over the last 10 years the Badgers have never won more than five Big Ten games and haven’t finished higher than ninth. Moseley will replace Jonathan Tsipis.