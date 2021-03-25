Wisconsin’s Trevor Anderson has entered the transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of Wisconsin’s six seniors will play another year of college basketball but it won’t be with the Badgers.

VerbalCommits.com reported Thursday that guard Trevor Anderson had entered the transfer portal. The Stevens Point native has one more year of eligibility thanks to a waiver the NCAA gave to all players this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson served as Wisconsin’s backup point guard this year, playing in all but two games. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 assists while playing 14.2 minutes per game.

The Badgers were Anderson’s second college team. He played his freshman year at UW-Green Bay in 2016-17 before transferring to Wisconsin. After sitting out a year, a torn ACL limited him to eight games in the 2018-19 season. But he was a valuable contributor for coach Greg Gard the last two campaigns.

Anderson is the first of Wisconsin’s seniors to take advantage of the extra year. D’Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Micah Potter have all decided to move on with their careers, while Brad Davison has not made his decision public.