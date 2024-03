The Camp: OC Phil Longo joins the show | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are joined by Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo. The guys ask about why the offense didn’t click in year 1, how things will be different in year 2, what he’s seen from Tyler Van Dyke, his philosophy of having the QB under center in short yardage and goal line situations, excitement around CJ Williams and Trech Kekahuna and more.