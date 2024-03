The Swing: Was Wisconsin’s regular season a success, looking ahead to the B1G Tourney | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin closed out its conference schedule with a loss at Purdue to finish 19-12. Zach and Jesse discuss whether the regular season was a success, takeaways from the Rutgers and Purdue game, the Badgers chances at the Big Ten Tournament and the guys answer some Twitter questions.