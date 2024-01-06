Badgers beat Notre Dame for 8th straight win | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The sixth-ranked Wisconsin hockey team kept it rolling Friday night, beating Notre Dame 2-1 for its eighth straight win.

The game was tight throughout, with the Badgers grabbing a 1-0 lead in the second period off a goal from Owen Lindmark. The Irish had an answer later in the period as Hunter Strand scored a short-handed goal to tie it. But Wisconsin would find the game-winner 8:02 into the third with Charlie Stramel beating Notre Dame goalkeeper Ryan Bischel on a power play.

The Irish had opportunities, putting 34 shots on goal to Wisconsin’s 29. But Badgers goalie Kyle McClellan came up big with 33 saves, including 13 in the third period. He has allowed just five goals in the last eight games and improved to 15-4 on the season.

At 9-2 in Big Ten play, the Badgers own a two-point lead on Michigan State for the top spot in the conference.

They will face Notre Dame again on Saturday night in South Bend.