Wisconsin hires new WRs coach

Wisconsin has its new wide receivers coach.

The school announced Friday that Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton would replace Mike Brown, who left for Notre Dame last month.

“We’re thrilled to add Kenny to our staff,” Luke Fickell said in a school release. “I’ve known him since he was eighteen and watched him mature as a player and as a coach. His success as a coach identifying, recruiting, and developing players for the next level and his offensive acumen will be great additions to our offensive room.”

Guiton played quarterback at Ohio State when Fickell was the defensive coordinator. He then went into coaching, with stops at Houston, Louisiana State, Colorado State and Arkansas.

“I’m thankful to be joining Coach Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin,” Guiton said in the release. “Wisconsin has a tradition of developing great football players and people, and I’m honored to be a Badger. I’m excited to get to work with a group of coaches that match my beliefs and values as a coach, and to work with an offensive system that I have experience with.”

Guiton inherits a room that will return leading receiver in Will Pauling (74 catches, 837 yards, 6 TDs), along with Bryson Green (32 catches, 480 yards, 2 TDs), Vinny Anthony (10 catches, 99 yards), Trech Kekahuna (4 catches, 64 yards), CJ Williams (15 catches, 148 yards), Quincy Burroughs (4 catches, 30 yards) and others.