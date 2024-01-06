No. 21 Wisconsin gets five players in double figures, beats Nebraska 88-72 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Five players scored in double figures for No. 21 Wisconsin as the Badgers topped Nebraska 88-72 at the Kohl Center on Saturday to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play.

Player of the Game: Chucky Hepburn

The junior point guard played some of the best two-way basketball of his career on Saturday. He scored 13 points (5-for-7 shooting), while dishing out six assists. It was the first time in seven games he was in double figures scoring, but it was his fifth time of having at least six assists this season. Hepburn also found his shooting stroke from the outside, hitting three of his five attempts, easily his best output from deep this season. On the other end, he came up with three steals and is now averaging a career-best 1.7 steals per game.

The good: The 3-point shooting

Wisconsin’s offense has been great in nearly every aspect this year except from beyond the arc. Coming into the game the Badgers were shooting 32.4% on 3-pointers, ranked No. 241 in the country. But the ball started falling on Saturday, with the club going 13-for-26. It matched their best output from deep since hitting 16 3-pointers against Louisville in Dec. 2020. Among the 13 was four from Connor Essegian, who has struggled to find his shot and playing time after a great freshman season.

1️⃣3️⃣-2️⃣6️⃣ 🔥@BadgerMBB drained a baker's dozen treys today, tying their most in a game since 2/18/21. 🏹 Watch all of the 3s below. pic.twitter.com/JDclvX4kld — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 6, 2024

The not so good: First-half defense

The Badgers scored 51 points in the first half but led by just 13 because of what Nebraska got done on the offensive end. The Huskers shot 53.8% from the field, including 6-for-12 on 3-pointers. Keise Tominaga had 12 points, while Bradley transfer Rienk Mast came up with nine points.

Wisconsin was better in the second half, limiting Nebraska to 42.9% shooting after the break.

Stats of the Game: 88

That is, obviously, how many points Wisconsin scored, giving the Badgers back-to-back games of 80 or more points in Big Ten play for the first time since 2015. The 88 points were also the most in a Big Ten game since 2017.

In Case You Missed It

— Hepburn was listed as questionable for the game but ended up playing a team-high 33 minutes.

— Tyler Wahl hit his first 3-pointer of the season. It was part of a 17-point, 8-rebound effort from the senior forward. He also had four assists.

— A total of five Badgers scored in double figures, with AJ Storr (10) and John Blackwell (10) joining Wahl, Hepburn and Essegian.

— Steven Crowl had his streak of scoring double figures snapped at seven but he did come up with nine points. He also added four assists and didn’t turn the ball over.

— Wisconsin has shot better than 50% in six games this season, including 55% on Saturday. The Badgers topped 50% a total of eight times last season.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (11-3, 3-0) will hit the road on Wednesday to face Ohio State (12-2, 2-1).