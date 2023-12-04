Badgers move into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will play as a ranked team when it heads to Michigan State on Tuesday.

The new Associated Press Top 25 was released Monday with the Badgers coming in at No. 23. It’s the first time they’ve been in the poll this year. It comes after they beat then-No. 3 Marquette on Saturday for a fifth-straight victory.

Wisconsin is one of three Big Ten teams in the poll. Purdue, which lost to Northwestern, dropped from the No. 1 spot to No. 4, while Illinois jumped four spots to No. 20. The Illini’s lone loss came to Marquette. Three other teams from the conference — the Spartans, Wildcats and Ohio State — are receiving votes.

The new No. 1 team is Arizona, which means the Badgers will have a shot to knock off another top-5 team when they travel to Tucson on Friday night.

