Brewers: Wade Miley returns on a 1-year deal | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wade Miley is staying in Milwaukee.

The Brewers announced Monday they had re-signed the veteran lefty to a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2025. According to ESPN, the deal is worth $8.25 million.

Miley missed some time with injury in 2023 but still started 23 games. He went 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 120 innings of work. The team went 15-8 when the 37-year-old was on the mound.

This is Miley’s second stint with the club. He played an important role in Brewers run to the NLCS in 2018, when he went 5-2 with with a 2.87 ERA. He returned to Milwaukee before last season after spending the previous four years split between Houston, Cincinnati and Chicago.

The return of Miley figures to be important for the club, especially with Brandon Woodruff becoming a free agent and the uncertainty around the future of Corbin Burnes.