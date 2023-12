The Camp: NIL agents, players transferring out, NFL decisions and the ReliaQuest Bowl | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse are back to talk about Leon Lowery and his NIL agent, the transfers of Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell, offers to players in the portal, Jack Pugh stepping away from football, NFL decisions for Badgers, what the ReliaQuest Bowl could look like and more.