Braelon Allen declares for the NFL Draft | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Braelon Allen’s time at Wisconsin has come to an end.

The running back announced Tuesday his intention to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

Thank you God 🙏🏾

Thank you Badger Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BThdHTYL8e — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) November 28, 2023

Allen’s career with the Badgers was productive, as he finished with 3,494 yards. It’s the ninth-most in school history and trailing only Melvin Gordon among runners from the state of Wisconsin. His 35 touchdowns rank just outside the top 10, while his per carry average of 5.9 yards is fourth all-time.

Allen came just 16 yards short of running for at least 1,000 yards in his first three years, which only two other backs — Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor — accomplished at UW. But he finished the year with some of his best work, running for 165 yards and two touchdowns as Wisconsin took back Paul Bunyan’s Axe from Minnesota.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has ranked Allen as his No. 10 draft-eligible running back, while Pro Football Focus also has him ranked 10th and 125th overall.

With Allen gone and uncertainty around whether Chez Mellusi will use his sixth year at Wisconsin, the Badgers running back room includes scholarship backs Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli and Nate White, with another three players committed in the 2024 recruiting class.