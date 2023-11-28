Wisconsin gets commitment from in-state LB

Wisconsin has hauled in its second commitment from the state in the 2025 class and its fourth overall.

Three-star linebacker Cooper Catalano (Germantown, Wis.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Catalano is ranked as the sixth-best player in Wisconsin and No. 52 linebacker in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from a host of schools in the Midwest, including Illinois, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa State and Minnesota.

Catalano and three-star offensive lineman Michael Roeske are the two commits from Wisconsin in the class, while quarterback Landyn Locke (Texas) and defensive back Remington Moss (Virginia) make up the rest of the group.