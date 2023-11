The Camp: Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, injury updates, player accountability, Week 13 picks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse get together to discuss Wisconsin’s trip to face Minnesota on Saturday. They talk about which team has more at stake, injury concerns for the Badgers, whether Chez Mellusi will return for a 6th year, are players being held accountable more under Luke Fickell and they make their Week 13 picks.