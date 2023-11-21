Wisconsin to open 2027 season in Ireland against Pitt | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

For just the second time ever the Wisconsin football team will be playing a game on foreign soil.

The school announced Tuesday afternoon that it would face Pittsburgh in Dublin, Ireland to open the 2027 season as part of the “Aer Lingus College Football Classic.” The game will be played at Aviva Stadium, which has hosted several college games since 2012, including a Northwestern win over Nebraska in 2022.

“It’s exciting for our student-athletes, their families and our fans who will be able to have such a unique experience,” director of athletics Chris McIntosh said in a prepared statement. “We talk all the time about the opportunities available to the student-athletes at Wisconsin and this is another example. Visiting another country and playing a quality opponent will be memorable for all involved and we are looking forward to it!”

The game will serve as the second of a home-and-home series between the Badgers and Pitt. The two schools will meet at Camp Randall Stadium in 2026 before facing off in what will be a Panthers home game on Aug. 28, 2027 in Dublin.

“Dublin is now the International home of College Football and we are proud to welcome Pitt and Wisconsin to the Emerald Isle in 2027,” said Daithí de Róiste, The Lord Mayor of Dublin in the statement. “These games are a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase all that Dublin City has to offer.”

The only other time Wisconsin has played overseas came in 1993 when the Badgers beat Michigan State 41-20 in Tokyo. That game clinched the Big Ten title and a trip to the 1994 Rose Bowl.