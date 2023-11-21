Packers: RB Aaron Jones reportedly has a sprained MCL | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Aaron Jones likely won’t play Thursday at Detroit but the running back is expected to return this season.

The 28-year-old went down in Green Bay’s win over Los Angeles on Sunday with a knee injury and was eventually carted to the locker room. But after the initial scare, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Jones suffered a sprained MCL and is considered week-to-week.

With Jones likely out and the status of backup Emmanuel Wilson also uncertain with a shoulder injury, the Packers added Patrick Taylor from New England’s practice squad and re-signed veteran James Robinson to their practice squad. Taylor has plenty of experience with the club, having spent the last three seasons in Green Bay before being cut last month. He told reporters Tuesday that he knew he’d be getting a call after seeing Jones and Wilson go down.

The rest of the roster isn’t in much better shape than the running back room. In total, the Packers listed 17 players on the injury report on Tuesday. The team only held a walk-through instead of practicing but if they had held a normal practice six of the guys would not have been out there. That would have included Jones, Wilson, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), tight end Josiah Deguara (hip), tight end Luke Musgrave (abdomen) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion). Eight more would have been limited, with starters Jaire Alexander, Kenny Clark, AJ Dillon and Elgton Jenkins among them.

Green Bay has won two of its last three games heading into its matchup with 8-2 Detroit. Kick on Thursday is set for 11:30 a.m.