Wisconsin WR arrested at Mifflin Street Block Party | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin wide receiver Markus Allen was arrested Saturday during the annual Mifflin Street Block Party in Madison.

News 3 Now was the first to report the news.

Allen was taken to jail and released after posting bail. Authorities told News 3 Now that the redshirt sophomore faces a potential charge of going armed while intoxicated.

The Madison Police Department released a statement Saturday afternoon where it mentioned recovering a stolen gun but did not identify those involved:

“As of 6 p.m. Saturday, 44 people had been arrested. Most were arrested for alcohol related offenses. Additional citations and arrests are possible as we follow up on incidents.

“Three people were taken to the Dane County Jail, including an adult male who had a stolen gun in his backpack.

More information about these arrests will be released on Monday.”

A Wisconsin football spokesman told a number of media outlets they were aware of the situation and in the process of gathering more information.

Wisconsin just completed spring practice last Thursday. Allen was not in attendance for that session and missed the last four practices overall with an apparent injury. The 4-star recruit has 10 catches for 156 yards in his career. Allen entered the transfer portal in mid-October after Paul Chryst was fired. He would commit to Minnesota in December but changed his mind soon after and was allowed to return to Wisconsin by new coach Luke Fickell.