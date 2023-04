The Camp: April 24, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin held ‘The Launch’ on Saturday. Zach and Jesse talk about a rough day for Tanner Mordecai, impressive efforts from Braedyn Locke and his wide receivers, another great performance from Ricardo Hallman and more. They also touch on the news of Garrett Sexton heading to Penn State after getting a late offer from Wisconsin.