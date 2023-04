The Camp: April 12, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

QB Tanner Mordecai and OC Phil Longo spoke with the media for the first time this spring on Tuesday. Hear directly from them on how things are going. Then, Director of Football Brand Communications Brian Lucas and Director of NIL Strategy Brian Mason join the show for a fun behind-the-scenes look at the program.