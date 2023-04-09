The Camp: April 10, 2023

It was a scrimmage-heavy practice on Saturday for the Badgers. Zach and Jesse talk about what they saw, including a fifth strong practice from quarterback Tanner Mordecai, plays being made by nearly every receiver, the nice efforts from the inside linebackers and more.

Then, new Wisconsin commit Thomas Heiberger joins the show to talk about why he chose the Badgers, the role the coaching staff sees for him and the excitement around the program from the perspective of a recruit.