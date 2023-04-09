Brewers get 6-1 win, take 2 of 3 from St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won its first three series of the season after taking down St. Louis 6-1 on Sunday at American Family Field.

Willy Adames did a lot of the damage on offense, driving in a pair of runs with a double in the third inning and then hitting a solo homer in the fifth. The Brewers kept the pressure on in the seventh, with a home run from Christian Yelich and a two-run double from Rowdy Tellez to break the game open.

It was more than enough offense for the Milwaukee pitching staff, led by Freddy Peralta. Making his second start of the year, the righty went six innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven. For the season, he’s allowed just one run in 12 innings and is now 2-0 on the year.

The bullpen was strong again, with Peter Strzelecki, Matt Bush, Hoby Milner and Devin Williams covering the final three innings of work and allowing just two hits.

Milwaukee took two of three in the series against the Cardinals and improved to 7-2 on the year. The Brewers will head to Arizona on Monday to begin their first extended road trip of the season that will see them face the Diamondbacks, Padres and Mariners.