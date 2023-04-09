Bucks to open playoffs next Sunday, will have to wait to find out their opponent | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee knows when it will open the playoffs but will have to wait a few more days to find out its opponent.

The NBA announced the schedule for every Game 1 following the close of the regular season, with all eight series opening Saturday or Sunday. For the Bucks, they won’t play until Sunday because they won’t know who their opponent is until Friday.

#NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 dates. More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/sBcjzZVLKq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

As it stands, all four Eastern Conference teams that will take part in the play-in tournament could get the eighth seed. Miami and Atlanta will play Tuesday with the winner slotting in as the No. 7 seed that will face second-seeded Boston. On Wednesday, Chicago and Toronto will play and the team that wins that will advance to face the loser of the Miami and Atlanta game on Friday. The winner of that matchup will be the No. 8 seed and come to Milwaukee for the first round.

The week off should help with some of the injury concerns facing coach Mike Budenholzer and his team. Forward Khris Middleton underwent an MRI on his ailing right knee last week that came back negative. He has been rehabbing and hopes to be ready for the start of the playoffs. Guards Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen are both nursing sprained ankles and their status is unclear.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the starting lineup sitting out, Milwaukee closed out the season Sunday with a 121-105 loss to the Raptors.