The Camp: March 31, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

It is Q&A Friday on The Camp. Zach spends the show answering your questions, including on comparing what Tanner Mordecai has done this spring to what Graham Mertz did last year, the changes Mike Tressel has made to the defense, whether some of the early enrollees could play in their first year and more.