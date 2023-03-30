Wisconsin guard Jordan Davis enters transfer portal | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The first of what will likely be several departures from the Wisconsin basketball team happened Thursday, as junior guard Jordan Davis entered the transfer portal.

Davis started the first 18 games of the season for Wisconsin before being replaced in the lineup by freshman Connor Essegian. Despite the demotion, Davis was productive off the bench in a number of ways over the final two months of the season, but his playing time took a big hit once Essegian moved into his spot. He ended up averaging 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, but didn’t play more than 20 minutes in any of the final 15 games of the year. The La Crosse product was also never able to find his groove shooting the ball, hitting just 30.8% of his shots from beyond the arc.

It’s unlikely Davis will be the last of Wisconsin’s scholarship players to enter the portal. The NCAA set a window of time for players to look elsewhere that opened on March 13 and wont close until May 11, giving guys looking for more playing time and/or larger NIL opportunities to find a new home.