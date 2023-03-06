Badgers: Tony Granato done as men’s hockey coach after seven seasons | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is looking for a new men’s hockey coach.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh announced Monday afternoon that Tony Granato would not return after seven seasons as coach.

“Coach Granato is a great Badger and no one is more passionate about Wisconsin hockey or the University of Wisconsin than he is,” McIntosh said in a release. “I have great appreciation for the heart and soul that he has poured into the program during his time as head coach.

“I believe our men’s hockey program can consistently compete at a championship level. My intention is to find a coach that will lead the effort to get us there.”

Under Granato, the Badgers were 105-129-16 overall and 22 games below .500 in Big Ten action.

A two-time All-American as a forward for Wisconsin in the mid-1980s, Granato returned to Madison in 2016 to try to help turn around the once proud program. He was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2021, with the latter coming as Wisconsin won its first ever Big Ten regular-season title. But the program has fall off over the last two years, finishing under .500 in both campaigns.