Badgers get commitment from big nose tackle as part of 2023 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin added a big missing piece to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Three-star nose tackle Jamel Howard (Chicago, Ill.) signed his letter of intent Wednesday, committing to the Badgers for a second time. He is the lone defensive lineman in the class.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Howard originally committed to former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst last summer only to de-commit in November as several big programs came after him. Many projected he would end up at Michigan, while he also had LSU and Miami among his final teams. But Luke Fickell and his staff were able to get Howard to sign on the dotted line.

Howard is ranked as the 25th-best player in Illinois and the 128th-best defensive lineman in the country. In addition to the teams listed above, he chose the Badgers over offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Nebraska and Ole Miss.

His commitment gives Wisconsin 15 in a 2023 class that ranks No. 60 in the country. He’s also the third player from the state of Illinois.