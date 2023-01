The Camp: Jan. 3, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are officially in the offseason. Zach and Jesse talk about how the addition of Tanner Mordecai came about, Chase Wolf returning for a 6th year, Jim Leonhard’s comments after the bowl game and they run down their way-too-early depth charts on both sides of the ball.