The Camp: Dec. 27, 2022

Zach and Jesse are live from Phoenix where the Badgers are getting ready to face Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The guys talk about how Luke Fickell is trying to get to know his players, what Braelon Allen likes about the new offense, the commitment of Mabrey Mettauer and its impact on the 2024 recruiting class.

They also discuss what to expect in the bowl game, Jim Leonhard’s future and answer some of your Twitter questions.