Badgers haul in first two commitments of Luke Fickell era | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its first two commitments of the Luke Fickell era.

Three-star cornerback Jonas Duclona (Naples, Fla.) and four-star athlete Braedyn Moore (Hamilton, Ohio) announced their commitments to the new Badgers coach within a matter of minutes of each other on Monday afternoon.

Both players were committed to Fickell when he was at Cincinnati, but quickly backpedaled on their pledge when he took the Wisconsin job. Duclona and Moore visited Madison over the weekend with a host of other potential commits, along with a number of players already committed.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Duclona is ranked as the 103rd-best corner in the country and the 151st-ranked player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. In addition to Wisconsin and Cincinnati, Duclona had offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Ole Miss and others. He is scheduled to play in the All American Bowl in San Antonio next month.

Moore, listed as an athlete, was ranked as the 11th-best player in the state of Ohio and becomes Wisconsin’s highest-rated recruit in its 2023 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Moore chose the Badgers over offers from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and others.

With the two commitments, Wisconsin is now up to 11 in the 2023 class.