Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann declaring for 2023 NFL Draft | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has lost another player with remaining eligibility, but this time it’s not a result of the transfer portal. Instead, it’s the NFL taking some of the Badgers talent.

Center Joe Tippmann announced Thursday he would be foregoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tippmann has served as Wisconsin’s starting center for the last two seasons and was a consensus honorable mention All-Big Ten pick both years. He was the only offensive lineman to play all 12 games this season. He’ll be looking to make it five-straight years with Wisconsin having an offensive lineman taken in the draft.

The Ohio native won’t play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 27. That could pave the way for sophomore Tanor Bortolini to slide from left guard to center. It’s a spot he started at as a true freshman in 2020 and where he served as the backup to Tippmann during fall camp.