Wisconsin hires Luke Fickell as new head coach | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has a new football coach.

The Badgers surprised the college football world by bypassing interim coach Jim Leonhard and hiring Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to replace Paul Chryst.

𝐀 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐄𝐑𝐀 𝚰𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐃𝚰𝐒𝐎𝐍 Welcome @CoachFick ! pic.twitter.com/ybE9U3b3nu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 27, 2022

“I am incredibly excited to announce Luke Fickell as our new head football coach and to welcome his entire family to Madison,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a statement. “Luke is one of the top football coaches in the country. He is a proven winner, recruiter and developer of players. Equally as important, he shares our values. Coach Fickell is focused on giving our student-athletes the best opportunities possible and is attuned to the changing landscape of college athletics.

“I have every confidence that he will respect and honor the foundation that has been set for our football program over the years while embracing the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Fickell has been extremely successful with the Bearcats since taking over in 2017. After going 4-8 in his first season, the former Ohio State defensive lineman has gone 53-10. That included a 13-1 record in 2021 as Cincinnati became the first team from outside of the Power 5 to make the College Football Playoff.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the Wisconsin family,” Fickell said in a release. “This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with Chris McIntosh’s vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can’t wait to build upon. This world-class university, athletic department and passionately loyal fan base all have a strong commitment to success and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The turn to Fickell is a big shock after all signs pointed to Jim Leonhard taking over full-time. Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator since 2017, Leonhard served as the interim coach since Paul Chryst was fired in October. He led the team to a 4-3 record and managed to become bowl eligible for a 21st straight season.

Wisconsin posted its vacant position last Saturday after the Badgers beat Nebraska. It had to be posted for seven days before a hire could be made.

The reaction to the news has largely been positive from the national media, though at least one current player expressed concern about the uncertainty for the younger players on the team.

they could at least give the younger guys some answers and not leave them with uncertainty — Justin Clark (@jclark_24_) November 27, 2022

BADGERS ARE BACK — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 27, 2022