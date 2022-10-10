Badgers: RB Chez Mellusi out indefinitely, other injury updates | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has lost running back Chez Mellusi indefinitely.

The senior suffered a wrist injury on Saturday in the win over Northwestern and underwent surgery on Sunday. Interim coach Jim Leonhard told reporters Monday that they aren’t sure exactly how long he’ll be out.

“Will definitely be out this week,” Leonhard said. “Probably a more by-week evaluation of how seeing how longterm the injury is going to be, but he’s definitely out this week.”

Mellusi is Wisconsin’s second-leading rusher this season with 223 yards and one touchdown, while also catching one score. It’s a tough blow for the Clemson transfer after he had the last five games of the 2021 season taken from him due to a torn ACL.

“It’s hard for him,” fellow running back Braelon Allen said. “He’s a guy that no matter what he’s going through he’s going to try to be on the field and help this team out. For him not to be able to do that, at least right now, is tough. He was having a tough time after the game. You kind of have to find that balance of let him know that you love them and you’re there for him, but also giving him space.

“It’s tough to see, but he’ll be back as soon as he can and ready to play.”

With Mellusi out, it could be more work for senior Isaac Guerendo (92 yards, three TDs) and possibly junior Julius Davis (82 yards).

Other injury updates

Wisconsin appears to have avoided anything serious with nose tackle Keeanu Benton. The senior went down in the first half against Northwestern and needed help getting off the field.

“I got (hit) knee-to-knee in the side of my knee,” Benton said, adding it scared him initially. “I’ve never had a pain like that where it just kind of made my knee go numb. I kind of shook it off and my adrenaline was still going, so I was good.”

Benton expects to play against Michigan State.

Two guys that won’t play this week but are getting closer are quarterback Chase Wolf and safety Hunter Wohler.

Wolf has been out since the end of fall camp due to a knee injury. But he’s deep into his rehab and is moving around now without a knee brace.

“His rehab is progressing,” Leonhard said. “He’s not back to where he’s ready to be on the field yet, but he’s he’s moving in the right direction there.”

Wohler went down with a broken ankle in the opener against Illinois State. The sophomore has since ditched his crutches and the walking boot he was wearing for a period.

“He has not been able to practice yet to this point, but is getting closer. He’s doing significantly more in his rehab. It’s probably a situation where it’s gonna be close to the bye week, whether it’s before or after. We want to do right by him. When he’s available, obviously, he’ll be a contributor for us. He was having a great season before the injury, so we’re excited to get him back. It’s just not quite that time yet.”