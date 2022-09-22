Badgers: RT Riley Mahlman to miss Ohio State game | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin won’t have its starting right tackle when it goes to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Coach Paul Chryst said Thursday that redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman still hasn’t progressed enough to be cleared to play. Mahlman went down with a leg injury in the season opener against Illinois State. He has missed the last two games.

With Mahlman out, former five-star recruit Logan Brown has been the starting right tackle. However, against New Mexico State, redshirt sophomore Trey Wedig got some work at right tackle with the first-team offense and had success. It’s unclear how offensive line coach Bob Bostad will approach Saturday’s game.

The veteran coach also has a decision to make at right guard, where senior Michael Furtney has started the first three games. But, like Wedig, Tanor Bortolini got time with the first-team line against the Aggies and the offense seemed to benefit. It was his first game back from a knee injury that had sidelined him for about a month.

Junior kicker Vito Calvaruso will miss a second straight game with a leg injury. Redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst will handle the place kicking duties again.

Kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke appears to be a game-time decision after missing last week with a leg injury.

Injury report:

OUT

RT Riley Mahlman

CB Alexander Smith

S Hunter Wohler

OLB Aaron Witt

K Vito Calvaruso

TE Cam Large

QB Chase Wolf