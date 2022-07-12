Veteran Wisconsin lineman leaves program

Cormac Sampson has left the Wisconsin football program.

247Sports reported Tuesday morning that the veteran offensive lineman had decided not to play a fifth year with the Badgers and would instead concentrate on his professional future in education.

BadgerBlitz.com reported Sampson made the decision at the end of spring practice and told the other offensive linemen about it. The sit also reported Sampson will be coaching football this fall at Sun Prairie.

Sampson played in 31 games over the last four years, including six starts. He was among the more versatile players on the team having played tight end, center and guard for Wisconsin. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Sampson spent much of this past spring working as the No. 2 center, in addition to getting some reps at guard. However, playing time this fall was not guaranteed with the return of top center Joe Tippmann and a reliable backup in Tanor Bortolini.

Wisconsin is set to open the season Sept. 3 at home against Illinois State.